Former deputy PM Sir Nick Clegg to be knighted today

Former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg is set to be knighted today.

The ex-Liberal Democrat leader, who campaigned heavily to remain in the European Union, will collect the honour at Buckingham Palace.

His knighthood was criticised by some Leavers when it was announced he was part of the New Year Honours list.

But in response Sir Nick wrote on Twitter: “Grateful to have been included in the New Year Honours list in recognition of service over five years as DPM.

“The knighthood, in truth, belongs as much to my team in government as it does to me.

“And just to clear up a bit of confusion, the knighthood does NOT mean I will serve in the House of Lords. My aversion to unelected Legislatures remains.”

Matt Henry, a West End star who started his career selling ice cream and programmes in a London theatre, will collect his MBE from the palace.

The actor and singer moved to London aged 18 and took a job as an usher at the Adelphi Theatre, where he watched in “absolute awe” as the stars of Chicago dazzled audiences.

More than 15 years later, Mr Henry performed on the very same stage, taking on the role of Lola in hit West End musical Kinky Boots in 2015.

OBEs will be awarded to wildlife photographer Rosamund Kidman Cox and co-founder of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race William Ward.

