Former detective back in Edinburgh after £23,000 fundraiser

FAMILY of a former Capital detective have thanked Evening News readers for helping get him back to the Capital after he fell ill abroad.

Retired Kenny Young, 58, was left fighting for life in an Alicante hospital after suffering a debilitating stroke on Christmas Eve.

His frantic family managed to raise £23,500 through donations to medivac him to the UK via air ambulance.

Kenny’s daughter Sean, 28, said: “Thank you to every single person who got in touch to send their love and support, to all the 709 people who donated, shared and ultimately made it possible to bring my dad home.

“We are so glad to have dad back here where we can all support him and my mum as a family.”

Kenny was found on the bedroom floor of their apartment in the coastal town of Javea by wife Lorraine on December 24.

The couple from Moredun retired to the Med two years ago after Kenny finally called time on a 32-year career with the force.

Sean added: “Our faith is restored in this world when people you don’t even know donate everything they have to help you!

“We are so lucky and so grateful thank you thank you and so much love to everyone from the family.”