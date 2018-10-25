Former Hibs kitman in court on child sex charges

FORMER Hibs kitman James McCafferty has appeared in court charged with a string of historic sexual offences against young boys.

McCafferty, 72, who gave his address as Lisburn, Northern Ireland, faces 21 charges related to paedophile activity against children under 16.

The sexual offences include 15 counts of indecently assaulting a child under 16 and four charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards children.

A further charge alleges that he assaulted and attempted to sodomise one of the boys.

He is also accused of wilfully accused of wilfully ill-treating, neglecting or abandoning a child in his care or exposing him in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

Two of the charges allege that he committed a breach of the peace.

The allegations span a period of several decades from the 1970s onwards.

The case called at Livingston Sheriff Court in West Lothian because some of the charges relate to Lanarkshire-born McCafferty’s time as manager of the district’s Armadale Thistle football club.

He coached young football in several boys’ clubs including Fauldhouse United juniors, Wishawhill Boys Club, Meadow Thistle and Motherwell Boys Club, before going on to become a youth coach at Glasgow Old Firm club Celtic in 1994.

The Motherwell club had no connection to Motherwell FC

During the brief private appearance on petition, McCafferty made no plea and the case against him was continued for further examination.

The pensioner was remanded in custody and is expected to make a second appearance to be fully committed for trial in a week’s time.

