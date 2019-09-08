Former police box in plush Edinburgh suburb on sale with eye-watering price tag

Have your say

A TINY police box turned coffee shop in the Meadows has been put up for sale with a £35,000 price tag.

The two-tonne cast iron structure - measuring less than three square metres - is being marketing as a “unique” business opportunity.

Current owners have rented out the Melville Drive 1930s kiosk over the last four years to tenant traders selling drinks, falafels and burgers.

“Unique business opportunity in the popular Meadows area of Edinburgh,” reads an advert posted online.

“Converted Police Call Box with individual charm fully equipped as a Coffee Shop & Takeaway Unit. Highly visible trading location in sought after area.”

Sellers hope to attract bids from fast food and drinks traders or from a landlord looking to lease the business across the junction from Marchmont Road.

“This part of Edinburgh is very popular with students and young professionals and benefits from being part of a very sought after area of Edinburgh,” adds the agent.