Former US President George HW Bush dies aged 94

Former president of the United States, George HW Bush, has died at the age of 94.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said he had died shortly after 10pm on Friday, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.

The nation’s 41st president served from 1989 to 1993, and eight years later watched his son George W Bush became the 43rd president.

The elder Mr Bush saw his popularity swell with the United States’ success in the Gulf War in 1991, only to watch it evaporate in a brief but deep recession.

The Republican was defeated in his bid for a second term by Democrat Bill Clinton.

Mr Bush had also been a World War II hero, Texas congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan’s vice president.

Only one other US president, John Adams, had a son who also became president.

