Fort Kinnaird worth £53m to the Capital

EDINBURGH retail park Fort Kinnaird has released new data which claims it is worth £53 million to the local economy and a knock-on value of £91m across the whole of Scotland.

Figures show the campus also employs more than 2000 people directly.

Along with support from its Recruitment and Skills Centre, it takes credit for supporting one in 20 city retail jobs.

The report – Assessing Our Contribution – Fort Kinnaird: A Review – found 1p in every £3 in Edinburgh’s economy generated by the centre. That equates to 1p in every £25 in the Scottish economy.

The report also highlighted that £7.2m of business rates were paid by Fort Kinnaird to the City of Edinburgh Council in 2017, equalling 2 per cent of the council’s total collected.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, named Shopping Centre Manager of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 SCEPTRE Awards for his community work and commitment to Fort Kinnaird’s development, said it showed the growing influence of the site.

He said: “Thousands of people visit Fort Kinnaird every day but few realise the huge contribution the centre makes to local families, the surrounding neighbourhood and the wider Scottish economy.

“Our investment in the community is creating a significant positive impact.

“We’re particularly proud to have worked with our partners to help more than 3000 people back into work through the local Recruitment and Skills Centre at Fort Kinnaird, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this year.”

The Fort Kinnaird Recruitment and Skills Centre was formed in 2013 with the support of parent company British Land in partnership with Capital City Partnership,

Participating employers among Fort Kinnaird’s 70 shops and restaurants have included Marks & Spencer, JD Sports, Primark, Odeon and Fat Face.

Additionally, it says more than 1200 local people benefited from community and skills initiatives at Fort Kinnaird in 2017, such as the Young Readers Programme with the National Literacy Trust.

It also claims to have invested more than £159,000 into the community since 2015 through cash contributions, time volunteered by staff and in-kind donations, and more than £99,000 has been raised through fundraising for charitable causes since 2010. It is involved in a number of initiatives with the local community and currently supports Thistle Foundation’s Stop the Wait campaign with some staff also trained as Dementia Friends – a national programme organised and run by Alzheimer Scotland.

The report says 97 per cent of waste is diverted from landfill with 120 tonnes recycled or reused since 2015.