Forth beach is UK hotspot for plastic ‘nurdle’ pollution

A small beach on the Firth of Forth is blighted with the highest concentrations of pollution from industrial plastic beads in the UK, according to the latest studies.

Volunteers gathered nearly half a million lentil-sized plastic pellets, known as nurdles, on Ferrycraigs beach at North Queensferry during a recent nationwide survey.

Nearly 10kg of the pellets were collected at Ferrycraigs alone – the equivalent of 833 plastic bottles.

The findings come from last week’s Technicolour Nurdle Hunt, organised by Scottish environmental charity Fidra, which saw teams of searchers scrutinising shorelines at 85 locations across the country.

Nurdles are the raw materials for the plastics industry and are used to make a wide range of everyday products, from bin bags to bottle tops.

They are transported around Scotland by the lorryload and shipped in their billions to and from other countries.

But the multi-coloured granules are easily spilled during handling, and if not cleaned up can end up down drains, in rivers and eventually at sea.

Once in the marine environment they can be mistaken for food by fish and seabirds, causing harm and potentially death.

The UK processes around three million tonnes of plastics a year, almost all in nurdle form.

Fidra estimates up to 53 billion of the synthetic balls are lost each year around the UK.

The latest results highlight the prevalence nurdles on British beaches, with 93 per cent of hunts finding the beads present and 43 per cent finding more than 100.

The Forth, a major hub for industry, is a known hotspot for nurdles – surveys over the years at Limekilns in Fife have found anywhere between 200,000 to over two million.

Beach-cleaners removed 450,000 nurdles from the shore at Kinneil nature reserve in Bo’ness last autumn, but said they had barely scratched the surface of the problem after a full day of collecting.

But the problem is widespread.

Alasdair Neilson, project officer at Fidra, expressed concern at the findings and called for tougher action to combat the problem.

“It is shocking to see how prevalent nurdles are across the UK coastline,” he said.

“While parts of industry have cleaned up their act, it is clear the status quo cannot solve this issue.

“For nurdle pollution to be eliminated, responsibility and transparency is needed right across the supply chain.”

Douglas Chapman, MP for Dunfermline and West Fife, took part in the North Queensferry survey.

He said: It was an incredible effort from the volunteers to collect 450,000 nurdles from the beach that day and it shows just how big this problem is to find so many at a single location.”

Nurdles are part of a much bigger marine pollution crisis, with estimates suggesting more than 12 million tonnes of plastic waste ends up in oceans around the world each year.