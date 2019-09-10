The devastation left behind by the apparent explosion and fire.

Fountainbridge building fire: Pictures show aftermath of 'explosion' which left chunks of stone metres from school

Firefighters have been battling a building fire in Fountainbridge this evening which is thought to have broken out following an explosion.

Pictures posted on social media show chunks of the building strewn across the road and pavement below, just metres from Tollcross Primary School. One worker also reported feeling his glass office "shake" at the time of the explosion, which happened just before 5pm. Here are some pictures showing the aftermath.

Smoke could be seen billowing out from the building. Pic: Adrian Mather

1. Smoke above Fountainbridge

Smoke could be seen billowing out from the building. Pic: Adrian Mather
other
Buy a Photo
At least four fire appliances were sent to the scene. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

2. Fountainbridge Blast

At least four fire appliances were sent to the scene. Pic: Lisa Ferguson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
One bystander said it looked like there has been an "explosion" in a property which has left a huge hole in the stonework and decimated a wheelie bin below.

3. Fire Crews

One bystander said it looked like there has been an "explosion" in a property which has left a huge hole in the stonework and decimated a wheelie bin below.
other
Buy a Photo
Huge blocks of brick have been blown out from the building onto the ground below. Pic: Tommy Anderson Fraser.

4. Explosion

Huge blocks of brick have been blown out from the building onto the ground below. Pic: Tommy Anderson Fraser.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4