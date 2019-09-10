Fountainbridge closed due to major building fire after 'explosion' near Tollcross Primary

An Edinburgh street has been closed off due to a major building fire near Tollcross Primary school.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed fire crews are in attendance dealing with the blaze but she was unable to provide any more details at this time, including whether there are any casualties. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's latest tweet says they are still in attendance.

Pictures posted on social media show rubble on the ground beneath a building with multiple reports of an 'explosion' coming from the building, which is metres from Tollcross Primary School.

One bystander, Adrian Mather, said: "It looks like there has been an explosion in a property which has left a huge hole in the stonework and decimated a wheelie bin below. Lots of smoke and police have sealed off the street.

"It looks like they have it under control now."

Multiple fire appliances are in attendance.

There were also reports flames coming from the building and smoke could be seen across the neighbourhood.

Large chunks of debris were also strewn across the road below.

The council-run Edinburgh Travel News has tweeted to say that Fountainbridge has been closed both ways due to the building fire, between Ponton Street and Gardner's Crescent.

There are delays on Morrison Street, Lothian Road, West Tollcross and Grove Street.

Edinburgh Police have also tweeted: "Emergency services are in attendance following a report of an explosion and fire within a building in the #Fountainbridge area around 5pm today.

"Road closures: Lochrin Terrace, Ponton Street, West Tollcross and through to Gardner's Crescent."

