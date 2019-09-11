Fountainbridge Fire: Edinburgh council confirm primary school to remain closed for remainder of week

TOLLCROSS Primary school is to remain closed for the rest of the week following the fatal fire which engulfed a nearby tenement block.

City education chiefs confirmed pupils from the school and accompanying nursery will be kept away from the building at Fountainbridge, citing fears over its structural integrity.

Fire crews remained on the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

One person died in the blaze, thought to have been caused by a gas explosion, shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

Tollcross Community Centre will also be closed for the rest of the week as it remains within the safety cordon.

Read More: One dead after building blaze and suspected gas explosion

Parents were reminded Monday, September 16 is a school holiday and updates on arrangements for next week will be issued by 12pm on Friday, September 13.

A short council statement read: "The safety of the pupils, staff and the public using the school, nursery and community centre is paramount and we apologise for any inconvenience the closures may cause."

Read More: Children in school playground in tears as windows 'blown open' by blast just metres away

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service worked to extinguish the blaze and conduct a search of the building, however a person was found dead within the second floor of the building.

Police and fire crews remained on the scene overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday to secure the area, while dozens of transport links have been diverted.

The Evening News reported how five children were left in floods of tears while they played in the grounds of Tollcross Primary as the blast happened.