Four treated for smoke inhalation after Edinburgh high-rise block fire

Have your say

Four people were treated by paramedics for slight smoke inhalation this morning following a fire in the third floor of an Edinburgh block of flats.

Firefighters, police and the ambulance service all attended the blaze at Marytree House in Craigour Green, Moredun, at about 2:40am.

The block of flats in Moredun. Pic: Google Maps

A fire service spokesman said four fire engines and a specialist height appliance were sent to the high-rise building.

He said: “There were four casualties treated by the ambulance staff for slight smoke inhalation.”

The spokesman said that the fire was contained to the third floor landing area and that firefighters extinguished the flames and had left the scene shortly after 4am.

One eye-witness said that many residents spilled onto the street outside the multi-storey block.

And they said that police officers - both uniformed and plain clothes - were also in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 2:40am and certainly attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.