Frantic search to trace vulnerable Stirlingshire teen Jack Martin

A search is being carried out for a vulnerable teenager reported missing from a university campus.

Jack Martin, 18, was last seen at the MacRobert Arts Centre at the University of Stirling at around 8.45pm on Friday.

Mr Martin, from Callander, had been attending an event with his family but has not yet returned home.

Police Scotland said a number of resources are involved in the search for the teenager.

Appealing for information, officers said Mr Martin has short dark hair and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a white and purple shirt underneath a navy hooded jacket.

He has issues with his speech and “may present much younger than his physical age”, police said.

Inspector Steven Hoggan, of Falkirk police station, said: “Jack is extremely vulnerable and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

“We have a number of police resources around the university searching for him. It is possible he may have wandered off on foot towards the city centre or in the Callander direction.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting incident number 4263 of December 21.