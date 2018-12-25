Fundraiser for Kaiam staff hits £10,000 target in two days

A crowdfunding campaign created to support employees at troubled Kaiam plant in Livingston has raised more than £10,000 in just two days.

Around 300 workers at Kaiam, who manufacture optical receivers, were convened on Monday by joint administrators Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden of KPMG.

As of 10.30am on Christmas morning, more than 350 supporters had contributed £11,083 to a crowdfunding appeal for Kaiam staff, which is being hosted on fundraising site Just Giving.

Mhairi Duff, creator of the appeal, wrote on the page: “Employees of Kaiam have been left with no wages over the Christmas period. The community have come together amazingly to help ease Christmas a little but these employees still have bills to pay and families to feed. Every penny is hugely appreciated. Thank you.”

A number of workers left messages on the Just Giving page thanking donors for their contributions.

Sam Flanagan wrote: “A huge thanks to everyone that has donated especially at this time of the year.”

Ann Hazard Gregory said: “Thank you so much the kindness of folk is unreal. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Denise Cowin added: “Thank you so much! Can’t even begin to tell you how much it means to all of us.”

Kaiam staff were told on Christmas Eve, due to declining work levels, high costs of operation at the site and the absence of customers orders, there was “no option” but to make 310 of the 338 employees redundant with immediate effect.

The remaining 28 employees have been retained to help the joint administrators explore a sale of the business.

