Fundraiser launched to help Edinburgh taxi driver injured in crash

An Edinburgh-based taxi driver left with a broken back following a horror crash has been left speechless at the generosity of people who have raised cash to help his family while he recovers from his injuries.

Scott Wishart was driving to the Capital on the A7 between Fountainhall and Falahill when a driver of a Mini on the opposite side of the road lost control and ploughed head-on into his vehicle.

Scott Wishart has been told he will not be able to drive again until January.

The 40-year-old was rushed to hospital where he was unable to move for three days after suffering a range of injuries including a broken back, broken neck, a damaged pelvis and dislocated toes.

Scott has been told by doctors that he will not be able to get behind the wheel again until January at the earliest, leaving the self-employed father-of-three anxious as to how his young family will cope.

Upon hearing the news, Capital Cars owner Stephen Rose decided to set up an online fundraising page in order to help Scott’s family during their time of need, with £500 coming direct from the firm. The total currently stands at more than £1,500 with Scott astounded at the support shown.

Scott, who lives in the Borders, said: “I couldn’t believe it when Capital Cars got in touch saying they were setting up the online page. I’m so grateful for all their help and also to everyone else. It’s hard to put into words how thankful I am. I’m over the moon that people have helped us, even those who I have never even met. It will help so much with the rent meaning we can have a Christmas.”

Life has been tough for Scott, who has been driving a taxi for 17 years, since the crash on September 26 and admits he can’t wait to get back to doing the job he loves.

He said: “My life has been an absolute nightmare since the crash. I was in the hospital for a week and I still have a back brace. I’ve been told to only stand for an hour before lying down again.

“My eldest daughter and wife are both studying at university while I have a 15 and ten-year-old still at school so it has been very difficult.

“My wage is the only income my family has so I was very worried at how we were going to get by. I’m on so many painkillers and I can’t do anything which is so frustrating. But this money is a huge weight off my shoulders and I cannot thank everyone enough.”

Alan Baker, driver and operations manager at Capital Cars, said: “When we found out the severity of Scott’s injuries and knowing he’d be out of work for a prolonged time we thought it was only right to help him and his family in the immediate future. In addition to the money from the company, a lot of funds have been donated from our drivers who are a close-knit community. We wish Scott a speedy recovery.”

To donate go to www.gofundme.com/support-your-fellow-driver