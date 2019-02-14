Fundraiser set up for memorial to young roofer who fell to death in Edinburgh

A fundraising page has been set up to create a memorial for a young tradesman who fell to his death while working on an Edinburgh homeless hostel.

Airdrie roofer Nathan Craig was carrying out work on the historic Muirhouse Mansions homeless hostel on Tuesday when he suffered a fatal fall.

It is understood the 21-year-old fell through a skylight at the 19th century building.

Police and paramedics raced to the scene but were unable to save Mr Craig who died from his injuries.

A Gofundme page has now been set up by friends to create a memorial to Nathan.

The page, set up by Mirren McLaughlin, said: “We would like to raise funds to help towards a memorial for Nathan as he was taken far too soon, thoughts go out to all his friends and family. Every little penny helps x

“RIP Nathan Craig xx”

So far, £148 has been raised but the target is £1,000.

One person who has donated to the fund, Sylvia McDonald, said: “A lovely boy taken too early, my thoughts are with his family.”

Dozens of people have also taken to social media to leave heartfelt tributes and pass on condolences to Nathan’s family and friends.

Workers’ union Unite Scotland also paid tribute to the 21-year-old. They wrote: “Our condolences to the friends and family of the construction worker who tragically passed away after a fall from the roof of the historic Muirhouse mansion. “Every worker deserves to come home at night, and such a loss is felt by everyone in the construction industry.”

The union added they would like to repeat their concerns about the “lack of regulation and enforcement” in the construction industry, citing that 49% of deaths over the past 5 years have been due to falls from height.

The Health and Safety Executive is working with local police on an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who wants to donate to the Nathan Craig memorial should visit the Gofundme page here.

