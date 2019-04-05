Funeral plans announced for 'much loved' Edinburgh teen who died in Asia

Have your say

The funeral details of a 'much loved' Edinburgh teenager who died in Asia have been announced by his family.

Andy Towns (18) is believed to have died after being knocked down by a minibus in Laos on Saturday, March 23.

The former Boroughmuir High School pupil is understood to have been on a gap year.

The 18-year-old was a promising footballer who played for a number of clubs including North Merchiston and Edinburgh City.

A private service will take place on Saturday, April 12 before a celebration of Andy's life from 4pm in Polwarth Parish Church. All friends and family are welcome to attend.

The family have requested that no flowers are brought and advise that mourners can dress as they wish.

In the announcement, Andy is dewscribed as 'a much loved son, nephew, cousin and friend'.

Tributes flooded in at the time of his death with football team Boroughmuir Seniors tweeting: “Absolutely heartbroken. Andy Towns, one in a million, you’ll never be forgotten. Rest easy brother.”

The Foreign Office issued a statement at the time, saying: “Our staff are offering advice and support to the family of a British man following his death in Laos, and are in contact with the local authorities regarding the incident.”

A fundraiser was launched to help his family with funeral costs, which can be visited HERE.



