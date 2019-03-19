Game of Thrones actor to teach sword-fighting choreography at Edinburgh fantasy event

Game of Thrones fans in Edinburgh will be able to take lessons in the sword-fighting choreography famously depicted in the hit TV show.

Actor Militos Yerolemu, best known by fans as Syrio Forel ‘the first sword of Bravos,’ will be taking sessions to train the ‘water dance’ scene from the show in which he teaches Arya Stark how to sword fight.

Fans will be able to take part in the sessions at the For Love of Fantasy event at the Edinburgh Academy in Henderson Row.

The event will be geared towards fans of Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings.

And organiser Fiona Quilietti has also revealed that famous Scottish actor James Cosmo, who plays Jeor Mormont in Game of Thrones, will be attending the event.

She hopes this year’s event will be “even better” than last year’s inaugural Harry Potter event at Lorettos in Musselburgh which attracted about 8,000 enthusiasts.

Special guests include David Bradley, who plays both the Hogwarts school janitor and Walder Frey in Game of Thrones. He will be taking part in live Q&A sessions to chat about behind the scenes secrets.

Other actors invited to the magical event include Richard Brake, who plays the Night King in Game of Thrones and Spencer Wilding, the new Darth Vader in the Star Wars movies.

Fans will also be able to have their photographs taken inside a model of the Weasley family car from Harry Potter, or sitting upon the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones.

Other exciting features include interactive dragons and the ‘broomstick challenge,’ a bucking bronco style contraption but on a broomstick during a Quidditch match, which Fiona says created plenty of laughter last year.

Fiona says there will also be a ‘magical market place’ full of merchandise, food and drink and a ‘green screen’ for fans to take photos with their favourite themed backdrops.

A prop-making workshop will also provide some insight into the work which goes into creating the movies. Everyone is being encouraged to come to the event in fancy dress, with prizes on offer for the best outfits.

For the Love of Fantasy will take place from Friday, July 26th to Sunday 28th.

Tickets will be priced at £16.50 for adults, £11 for children aged 5-15 and kids under the age of five will go free.

For more information about the event visit the Facebook page here and to buy tickets visit here.

