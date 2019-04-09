Gang break into West Lothian showroom and steal three Audi cars worth £75k

Police are hunting a gang of thieves who broke into a West Lothian car showroom overnight and stole three Audi cars.

The incident happened at Calder Motor Company’s showroom on the Camps Industrial Estate in East Calder, at some point between 1:30am and 6am this morning, Tuesday April 9.

The vehicles were stolen overnight. Pic: Police Scotland

A white Audi RS3 with registration number YF65 XLF has been stolen along with two black Audi S3 cars, registration numbers GU63 NGN and SP65 GBX.

Police said the collective value of the vehicles is about £75,000.

Detective Constable Andrew Young, of Livingston’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This was a high value theft and we are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Camps Industrial Estate area in the early hours of Tuesday, April 9, and saw anything suspicious, to contact police at their earliest convenience.

One of the Audi S3 cars

“Likewise I would ask people to living in the wider West Lothian area to look at the images of these vehicles and if they do recognise them or know where they might be to get in touch with us immediately.”

Police also said there was “significant damage” caused to the showroom and other vehicles during the execution of the theft.

The motor company advertised itself online as having used cars for sale.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0634 of April 9, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The stolen RS3

