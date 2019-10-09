Gary Mackay: Are Hearts walking about without the lights on amid fans’ apathy?

Hearts' recent form at Tynecastle has been poor. Pic: SNS

They had been given a bit of hope by beating Hibs and Aberdeen but, in truth, the warning signs for this season’s dismal form were there back in July during the League Cup group stage.

I think a lot of fans have accepted that this is just going to go on. There is no action being taken. On Saturday, I heard guys sitting near me saying: “I wish it was 2-0 or 3-0 because then there would be more of an outcry.” What a ridiculous situation that is to be in.

The statement Ann Budge put out last month was very strong so there is that feeling that not much is going to change any time soon. Sometimes I think we have to make sure we aren’t walking about without the lights on.

Beating Hibs was massive. We are in a cup semi-final again but the worrying aspect for me is our league form. I was a supporter in the 1970s and there was apathy from fans towards the end of that decade. However, the problems started back at the start of that decade. I remember Hearts making a horrendous start to the season once or twice at that time when I was following the team.

As the 70s progressed, we started becoming a yo-yo club because we were getting relegated and promoted. We got to a cup final or two but sometimes as a supporter, or a board member, you have to look at the bigger picture. What is going on right now is not inkeeping with standards expected at Tynecastle. Particularly in relation to the monies which have been thrown in to build the squad we presently have.