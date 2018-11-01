Gary scales up to meet demand for fresh fish

As it prepares to celebrate 60 years in business, Welch Fishmongers at Newhaven Harbour is enjoying unprecedented demand for fresh, locally sourced produce.

Set against the scenic backdrop of the Firth of Forth, the family-run retailer is owned by Gary Welch, pictured, who recently teamed up with renowned seafood chef Roy Brett, of Ondine fame, to open The Fishmarket restaurant next door to the shop.

Since its launch in 1959, the outlet has established a solid reputation with customers and restaurants across the capital, who have come to rely on a steady supply of quality, sustainably caught Scottish fish.

And the charm of doing their shopping while looking out on the fishing boats is not lost on Gary’s regulars. With its own factory, used for processing fresh fish each morning, the premises also benefit from an on-site smoker used to produce Welch’s smoked salmon.

“This business has always been in our blood. Next year we’ll be celebrating 60 years of Welch Fishmongers and the demand for locally sourced produce is stronger than ever, which is great to see,” says Gary. “We’ve been fortunate to see generations of families enjoying our fish for the last six decades. Building a close relationship with our nearby community and those who come from further away has been vital to the success of Welch’s for all these years. Not only do we rely on local customers to keep buying from us, but also the skill of the local fishermen and our fishmongers, whose expertise is vital to the service we provide.”

The Fishmarket, opened in May, is both a traditional fish and chip shop for those who want to enjoy supper while taking in the sea air and a sit-in restaurant, with its own champagne bar serving oysters and fresh shellfish.

Welch Fishmongers, 23 Pier Place, Newhaven, 0131 552 5883, welchfishmongers.com.