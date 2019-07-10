Gatwick flights resumed after 'air traffic control issue'

All flights at London's Gatwick Airport have resumed after an earlier suspension due to an "air traffic control systems issue".

The airport's official Twitter posted: "Following an earlier air traffic control systems issue, flights to and from Gatwick have now resumed.

"If you are travelling this evening please check the status of your flight with your airline before travelling to the airport, as we return to full operations."

A spokesman apologised to passengers and advised those travelling to check flight information directly with their airline.