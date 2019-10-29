General Election 2019: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn backs early election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to back an early general election. Picture: PA

Jeremy Corbyn told the shadow cabinet on Tuesday morning: "I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no-deal Brexit being off the table.

"We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to January 31 has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met.

"We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen."