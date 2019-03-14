George and Amal Clooney in Edinburgh for charity gala

Have your say

George and Amal Clooney will be in Edinburgh today to collect an award at a charity gala in the McEwan Hall.

The actor and film-maker is returning to Scotland’s capital along with his wife, an international human rights lawyer, to attend the People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala.

They will be honoured for their international humanitarian work through the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Other high profile guests are expected to be in attendance.

George and Amal Clooney will follow the likes of Sir David Attenborough, Dame Emma Thompson and the Prince of Wales, who have previously been honoured by the charity.

In a statement released by the Clooneys in December, the couple said they were “thrilled” to be attending the charity gala in Edinburgh.

Hundreds of people turned out to welcome George Clooney when he visited Social Bite and the headquarters of the People’s Postcode Lottery in Edinburgh in November 2015.

