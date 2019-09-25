Gilmerton residents back plans bringing 270 jobs to Edinburgh

RESIDENTS have complained about lack of consultation over a council move to throw out plans for business start-up units, a food shop, hotel and community hall at Gilmerton, set to create 270 jobs.

And Edinburgh South Labour MP Ian Murray said local people backed the scheme “100 per cent”.

The plans are due to be considered by councillors today.

Officials are recommending rejection of the proposals from local metal recycling and crane hire company Bernard Hunter for their land at Gilmerton Road, saying they conflict with planning policy.

But a group called Gilmerton Citizens for Change is furious the plans - which also include a medical centre, transport hub and archery centre - face being rejected. The group said: “It is absolutely outrageous that a decision like this can be made without properly consulting the local community and identifying their needs.”

It added there had been no objections to the plans but 100 letters of support and it said the prospect of the site employing almost 300 people was “fantastic news”.

READ MORE: Ambitious plans unveiled to develop Gilmerton site and bring 270 new jobs



“Whilst we understand that there is a need for more affordable housing in Edinburgh the Gilmerton area has already had a substantial amount of new homes built with more to follow. What we do need in this area is more local amenities and a good transport hub.”

And the group asked: “Is there really any good enough reason why anyone would deny the people of Gilmerton the opportunity to improve the local economy, regenerate the area and improve public, social and environmental wellbeing?”

The report on the plans to today’s meeting of the development management sub-committee describes the proposals as “in effect, an out of town retail park” - but supporters say retail makes up only 24 per cent of the scheme.

Mr Murray tweeted his disappointment with the officials’ recommendation for refusal.

He said: “Local people back this 100 per cent, including community council, elected members, & local groups.

“We can’t just keep building housing without proper local infrastructure. It’s a good and well thought out scheme that has been altered through proper local consultation.”