Gilmerton stabbing: eyewitness describes horror as young man ‘fights for life’

An eyewitness has spoken of his disbelief at seeing a young man ‘fighting for his life’ after being ‘stabbed’ in Edinburgh.

William Hill was one of the first on the scene at around 5.15pm today after a man believed to be in his late teens was ‘stabbed’ and left lying on the pavement in desperate need of help.

He told the Evening News: “Everyone rushed to the boy and I think one woman was an off duty nurse. She was screaming for bandages and scissors.

It was pandemonium. The youth was just lying on the pavement and had a stab wound on his side fighting for his life. “There was a lot of blood and he seemed unconscious.”

A shocked Mr Hill went searching for assistance to aid the man before emergency services arrived near the Aldi store on Gilmerton Road.

“I was knocking on doors trying to find some help,” he said.

“It was absolutely horrifying and not something you would expect to see on a busy street in broad daylight.

“Police arrived first and they didn’t have any first aid boxes in the cars which I couldn’t believe. In the end there were about five police cars and two ambulances. I just hope the boy survives.”

The man has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Officers remain at the scene with Gilmerton Road cordoned off between Moredunvale Road and Ellen’s Glen Road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At 5.15pm on Sunday 14 April 2019 police in Edinburgh responded to a report of a person having been assaulted on Gilmerton Road. The person has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“Officers remain in attendance and road closures are in place on Gilmerton Road between Moredunvale Road and Ellen’s Glen Road.”

