Glasgow Airport incident: Building evacuated after plane cargo spillage

Passengers were evacuated from the international area of Glasgow Airport due to a cargo spillage.

Emergency service crews attended to the incident involving a KLM aircraft that arrived in Glasgow from Amsterdam.

Police Scotland confirmed there had been a spillage from cargo on board a plane, with officers called to the scene about 11:15am.

An exclusion zone was put in place as a precaution.

The incident was stood down at 1:25pm, with the package declared "safe" by emergency crews.

At least 20 firefighters are reported to have been in attendance, alongside ambulance crews and police.

The exit slip to Glasgow Airport reopened just before 1pm after being initially closed due to the incident.

The alarm was raised while cargo was being offloaded from the aircraft, which was parked at a stand adjacent to the international pier of the terminal.

The fire service was alerted.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “At approximately 10am today, the airport fire service attended an arriving KLM flight in response to concerns raised over a piece of cargo.

"The incident was stood down at 1:25pm after the package was declared safe by emergency services.”

The airport said part of the international pier, where passengers embark and disembark from aircraft, was evacuated as a precaution.

It said the rest of the airport had been operating normally during the incident, with no flights cancelled.

One person in the terminal, known only as Louise, posted on Twitter: "Waiting at Glasgow airport, have been evacuated off plane and staff now giving out water and people being escorted in groups of 8 to use the toilet on the plane."

