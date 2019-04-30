Glasgow Airport reopens following ‘security incident’ on board flight

Have your say

All flights were temporarily suspended at Glasgow Airport following a security incident on board a flight.

Security personnel made the decision to cancel all flights after crew on board an EasyJet flight raised the alarm at around 10.25am on Tuesday.

The flight had just arrived from Gatwick and it is understood the incident was linked to the discovery of a suspected suspicious package, the BBC reports.

The airport’s runway was temporarily out of action for 20-25 minutes, but reopened at 10.55am.

The incident was stood down as soon as emergency services arrived on board the plane.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: “The incident was assessed following established procedures, after which we were able to open.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “All the passengers and crew disembarked and the aircraft is being searched following a security alert reported by the crew.”

