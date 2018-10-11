Glenkinchie Distillery visitor experience transformation plans submitted

Plans to transform the visitor experience at Glenkinchie Distillery have been formally submitted to East Lothian Council.

The submission of formal plans follows community engagement last month as well as pre-application consultation with East Lothian Council and Historic Environment Scotland.

The plans centre around the renovation and conversion of Glenkinchie’s warehouse buildings into a multi-levelled visitor experience, which will include a welcome lounge, retail unit, bar and cocktail making classroom, tasting rooms and a cask draw experience.

The East Lothian distillery is one of a number of Diageo distilleries that will see major work undertaken as part the company’s £150m investment in Johnnie Walker and single malt scotch whisky visitor attractions around Scotland.

If planning permission is successful work would commence in 2019 with planned completion in 2020.

Ramsay Borthwick, Glenkinchie Distillery Manager, said: “This is a very significant and exciting point on our journey to transform Glenkinchie. We are all incredibly excited about the plans which will surely capture the imagination of Scotch whisky fans of all ages, tastes and experience from around the world.

“We want to celebrate the distillery’s history and combine this with a new state-of-the-art visitor experience which will not only link us to the new global Johnnie Walker visitor attraction in Edinburgh but will establish Glenkinchie as a must-see for tourists in Scotland.”