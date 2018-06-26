Golf star Lee Westwood’s Morningside donations go under hammer

Golf fanatics have the unique chance to buy one of the sport’s biggest stars’ personal souvenirs in a one-off auction.

Seven time winner of the Ryder Cup Lee Westwood stunned staff when he popped into Shelter Scotland’s Morningside store to donate more than 100 items including personal memorabilia, golfing items and designer clothing.

Westwood, who lives in Edinburgh, swung by with his partner last month to personally deliver the donation.

Lee said: “I am delighted that in Shelter Scotland’s 50th anniversary year I can contribute to its vital work through donating some of my personal golf memorabilia and clothing.

“Not everyone is as fortunate as I have been in my career so I am just glad to be able to give something back and support Shelter Scotland in its fight to help people facing bad housing and homelessness.”

After raising thousands of pounds through sales in the shop, the more valuable and collectible items will now feature in an auction.

Staff were gobsmacked at meeting the golf star, who once unseated Tiger Woods to soar to the top of the world rankings.

The Englishman set up a new base in the Capital in 2016, where his two children – Sam and Poppy – now live after he split from their mum.

Among them were several of Lee’s Ryder Cup team caps and visors - including Valhalla 2008 and a signed cap from the famous Gleneagles victory in 2014 – and five Ping “Westy” caps.

There are 56 items in all and the auction is being conducted by independent auctioneers, Thomson Roddick.

Tony Foster, manager of Shelter Scotland’s Morningside shop, said: “Lee’s generous donation has already helped us raise thousands of pounds and now we hope that the auction will bring in thousands of pounds more.

“This is a one-off opportunity to own the personal memorabilia of one of golf’s greatest ever players.

“A big thank you to Lee and his partner, Craigmillar Park Golf Club and the auctioneers Thomson Roddick for helping to make this event happen.”

The auction will take place at Craigmillar Park Golf Club on Sunday July 1 at 4pm – with a simultaneous online auction.

Graeme Brown, director of Shelter Scotland, said: “I can’t thank Lee Westwood enough for his very generous and much-appreciated donation to our Morningside shop.

“It is even more special in this our 50th year as there is so much that still needs doing in Scotland to fight bad housing and homelessness. Fantastic donations like this one from Lee, make our work that bit easier.”

It’s not the first time that Lee has surprised staff by dropping in to a city charity shop with a pile of personal gifts. In 2016, he left bags of designer gear at the British Heart Foundation shop on Shandwick Place.

Details of the auction can be found at http://www.thomsonroddick.com/live-auction/GOLF010718.html