Gorgie Road ram-raid: Police launch hunt for masked gang

MASKED ram-raiders are being hunted by police after a botched attempt to steal a Chesser cash machine with a digger.

The balaclava-clad gang stole the forklift telehandler from a building site in Calder Road before driving it into the front of a newsagents on Gorgie Road.

A newsagents on Gorgie Road was ram raided by a digger in the early hoours of the morning. The thieves had targeted the ATM. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

They fled empty-handed in a 4x4 getaway car and a van after a neighbour called police shortly before 4am yesterday.

“It happened early in the morning,” said Ali, 40, who works in the newsagent. “The guys came and smashed into the front of the shop.

“An old lady in the flats opposite was looking out and called the police. They came really quickly, within minutes, and chased the guys away.

“They didn’t get anything but the damage could be £10,000 or £20,000. We’re just waiting for them to take away the ATM and then someone can come to fix the shop.

“We’re open as normal and people have been supportive – they’re very nice.”

It emerged the masked gang broke into another building site further down Gorgie Road before stealing the telehandler from Calder Road.

“Men in balaclavas climbed in at about 2am,” said project manager of the 163-flat Gorgie Road site, Steven Rintoul.

“They were obviously looking to take our machinery but it’s all locked up in a courtyard so they tried elsewhere.

“We were broken into at Christmas and had £100,000 of materials and tools taken so we beefed up security.

“We’ve got full CCTV and a 24-hour security guard now so he scared them off.”

The front door to the newsagents had caved in during the raid, with the ATM wedged inside and showered in broken glass.

Green councillor Gavin Corbett said “I’m not sure what is more staggering: the brazenness of it or the incompetence.

“While I understand that the attempted theft was unsuccessful, it’s left a trail of damage to the shop frontage, the vehicle and massive disruption to people travelling to work.

“Not only that, you have the deeply concerning prospect of thieves lurching around in a heavy vehicle that needs specialist skills to control.

“Someone somewhere will know who is behind this. For their own sakes they should let the police know too.”

Inspector Scott Richardson of Wester Hailes Police Station appealed for witnesses.

He said: “The JCB digger was stolen from the Keepmoat building site on Calder Road, and was seen in the area in convoy with a black Mercedes 4x4 and a white Ford flatbed truck.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any of these vehicles and may be able to assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 326 of January 31 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.