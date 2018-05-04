Government intervenes in Prestonfield ‘hedge war’

A MAN who labelled his neighbours’ hedge a “jungle” and insisted it ruined the garden of his £450,000 home has won a battle to have it chopped down.

Cluny Sheeler complained 50ft hedges belonging to his neighbours John and Karen Kay formed a “dense barrier” to light and were “oppressive”.

Mr Sheeler, of Prestonfield, used high hedge laws after failing to reach an amicable settlement with his neighbours during their dispute.

Council officials had refused Mr Sheeler’s initial request after ruling sycamore trees did not form part of the hedge.

But, after months of written exchanges between council officials and his neighbours, he has finally claimed victory after successfully appealing to the Scottish Government.

The Kays had written to the government confirming they wanted the hedge to remain, stating that the hedge did “not prevent the enjoyment of the property which an occupier could reasonably expect to have.”

Work to reduce the hedge to 18ft has to be carried out by September.