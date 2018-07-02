Grace is still caring after 20 years

THERE’S not too many people can say they still love their job, truly love their job, after two decades.

But Grace Morton can.

The 61-year-old is celebrating 20 years on the front line of care, in a career she says is deeply fulfilling.

She works for leading home care provider Carewatch Livingston and visits clients in the Craigshill area, including elderly people and those with mental or physical disabilities.

Her daily tasks include helping them with day-to-day essentials such as cooking, washing and shopping.

“For many Craigshill residents home care is the fourth emergency service,” says Grace. “I can wholeheartedly say that I love my job.

“Yes, care can be hard work, but it is enormously rewarding.

“Carewatch provides round-the-clock support through its supervisors and provides excellent, continuous training. The hours are flexible too, meaning my personal and professional lives run in harmony.”

She discovered her true calling for care after working in the hospitality industry.

She joined Carewatch in 1999 and the office regularly receives letters of thanks from both the local authority and service user’s regarding Grace’s passion and dedication to the job.

But it has had its challenges.

Visiting new clients who do not feel comfortable with non-family care and support workers coming into their home is one such challenge, especially where intimate personal care such as bathing is needed.

She says she just builds relationships with them over time to gain their trust. It’s a vital component of the job.

Her passion, drive and contribution is there for all to see, not least to Diane Hearns, Registered Manager at Carewatch Livingston.

She said: “Grace is an outstanding employee and I congratulate her on 20 years of loyal service.

“Care and support workers like her are the lifeblood of our organisation and without them many people would not be able to retain and regain their independence in the comfort of their own homes.”

She is one of more than 5000 Carewatch Carers provide people of all ages with approximately 100,000 hours of care and support services each week.

The Livingston office is one of nearly 60 across the UK, which help people to maintain independence in their own homes. In addition to caring for elderly people, they provide support services to adults and children with learning/physical disabilities, those with mental health needs and to family carers, enabling them to take a break from their caring commitments.