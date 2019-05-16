Granola cereal urgently recalled as it contains nuts not mentioned on the label

Have your say

The Jordans & Ryvita Company is recalling Dorset Cereals Simply Oat Granola because it could be a health risk to anybody with a nut allergy.

The breakfast cereal, which is widely available in supermarkets nationwide, contains almonds, cashew nuts and hazelnuts which are not mentioned on the label.

The product recall applies to the 550g packs of the granola with a sell-by date of February 24, 2020.

The Jordans & Ryvita Company has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

Customers are advised to take the packs they purchased back to the point of sale, where they will be given a voucher that can be used to buy a replacement.

No other products made by The Jordans and Ryvita company are affected by the recall.