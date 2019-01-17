Granton residents evacuated as bomb squad called in over 'potentially hazardous items'

Have your say

A bomb disposal unit has been called in to search a property in part of Granton this afternoon, with residents being evacuated.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh carrying out a search of a property in the Colonsay Place area on Thursday 17 January discovered potentially hazardous items.

"As a precaution, emergency services remain in attendance and the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) have been called to attend to assess the items.

"Local residents have been evacuated as a precaution and the public are thanked for their patience at this time."