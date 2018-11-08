Grassmarket hotel knife attack: What we know so far

Have your say

A hotel in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh has been sealed off by police after three people were stabbed during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Here’s what we know so far

- Three people are in hospital after being stabbed in a “random and unprovoked” attack in the city’s Grassmarket area.

- The incident took place at around 3.35am on Thursday outside the Apex City of Edinburgh Hotel.

- A 58-year-old woman sustained serious injuries to her face and mouth and 60-year-old woman was left with injuries to her body.

- A 37-year-old man who came to the women’s aid sustained an injury to his hand during a struggle with the suspect.

- Both women were guests at the hotel and the man who intervened is the hotel night porter

- The entire attack was over in less than a minute

- Police are hunting the suspect who made off on foot following the attack.

- The suspect is believed to be in his thirties and is described as 5ft10 with average build and dark eyebrows. He was wearing a black beanie hat, dark jacket, black gloves, blue jeans and Nike trainers.

- Police described the attempted murder and serious assaults as an “entirely random and unprovoked” attack.

- A spokesperson for Apex Hotels say they are “cooperating fully with the police”.

