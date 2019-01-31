GrassRoots healthy food tops HappyCow’s charts

A modest shop and cafe tucked away on Gilmore Place might not fit the image of one of the world’s top-rated health food outlets.

But reviews from the local and international vegan community have seen GrassRoots, Lochrin Buildings, win global acclaim for its commitment to the plant-based cause.

Opened almost two years ago by husband and wife Dean and Joanne Tillbrook, the establishment is regularly ranked No1 vegan restaurant in the world – not to mention Edinburgh – by popular online healthy eating guide HappyCow.

It was their own conversion to a meat and dairy free diet that led the couple to launch the business as a 100 per cent plant-based lifestyle store and coffee bar.

The shop specialises in reusable cups and toothbrushes made from bamboo; handbags, wallets and laptop cases made from cork; natural unscented soaps and shampoos and its own range of food-form health supplements. On the food side, it sells soups, beans and other staples – all GM-free and primarily organic and unprocessed – along with hard-to-find vegan ingredients and products, such as liquid smoke seasoning.

The success of the shop has seen the expansion of the eatery, with a high-nutrient menu offering raw wholefood mains and desserts.

Dean is justifiably proud of the reviews they receive from local regulars and visitors to nearby B&Bs. “Our rating on HappyCow is obviously a reflection of the clientele we get. They tend to be mature, long-term vegans or vegetarians who are well-informed about the ecological aspects and impact of the products they buy and the food they eat,” he says.

“They are looking for quality, healthy options, rather than a vegan version of burger and chips.”

GrassRoots, 20 Lochrin Buildings, Gilmore Place, www.grassrootshealth.co.uk