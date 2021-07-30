Great Junction Street collision: No injuries reported as police called to Great Junction Street incident this afternoon

Police Scotland was called to an incident involving a single car on Great Junction Street in Leith on Friday afternoon.

By Beth Murray
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:50 pm

Officers reported that no one was injured in the crash which took place just before 1pm today.

Following the crash, a police spokesperson said: "Around 12.45pm on Friday, July 30, police were called to a report of a one car road crash on Great Junction Street, Edinburgh.

"There are no reports of injuries at this time and the vehicle will be recovered."

Police were in attendance at the scene of the incident from around 1pm on Friday.