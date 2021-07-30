Great Junction Street collision: No injuries reported as police called to Great Junction Street incident this afternoon
Police Scotland was called to an incident involving a single car on Great Junction Street in Leith on Friday afternoon.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:50 pm
Officers reported that no one was injured in the crash which took place just before 1pm today.
Following the crash, a police spokesperson said: "Around 12.45pm on Friday, July 30, police were called to a report of a one car road crash on Great Junction Street, Edinburgh.
"There are no reports of injuries at this time and the vehicle will be recovered."
