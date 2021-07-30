Officers reported that no one was injured in the crash which took place just before 1pm today.

Following the crash, a police spokesperson said: "Around 12.45pm on Friday, July 30, police were called to a report of a one car road crash on Great Junction Street, Edinburgh.

"There are no reports of injuries at this time and the vehicle will be recovered."

