Greek billionaire wants to open cannabis shop on Princes Street

A GREEK billionaire is hoping to set up a shop on Princes Street selling cannabis products.

Alki David, who is one of the world’s richest men, runs a company that bottles and distributes Coca-Cola in 28 countries.

Last year he set up a business selling oil extracted from cannabis plants, which he markets as a treatment for a range of conditions

The 50-year-old told a Sunday newspaper that he plans to open a shop on Edinburgh’s Princes Street within the next three months. He said: “Plant medicine is revolutionary. It has improved so many lives to the point of miracles happening. It’s helped my mother and my friend has even been cured of MS through regular use of strong cannabis oils. There are heaps of arthritis cases, too.”

His 20-year-old son is currently studying at the University of Edinburgh. Mr David added: “Scotland is very strategically placed. We have a model that we set up in the US and that’s what we’re going to start emulating in Edinburgh. Our second store in LA is small but it has more a medical, pharmacy style rather than a café style – and that’s the sort of thing we’re looking to open.”