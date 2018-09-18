Green light given for inflatable playpark at Cramond

Plans to operate an inflatable playpark at Cramond Foreshore have been approved despite an argument blowing up over its suitability.

Cameron Codona applied to operate two inflatables next to the Boardwalk Cafe on the promenade for children to play on during weekends and holidays next year.

The proposals were given the thumbs-up by the council’s Licensing Sub-Committee for one year after receiving only one objection, from a residents’ association and not the cafe owner.

The inflatable will be no bigger than 35 square feet and will cater for a maximum of 40 people at once on both halves.

Georgia Codona said: “We found there were a lot of small kids and not a lot for them to do. Never at any point did we suggest it will be a fairground.

“We have run events for the last 28 years without so much of an incident. You can’t apply for a public entertainment licence willy-nilly without a lot of planning and insurance.”

She added: “I was told the cafe had no objection. This is going to be a brand new piece of equipment. It will be made specifically for the foreshore and it will be manned at all times.

“I don’t see any objections here, just people’s opinions. Why not have this as part of a vision for the foreshore. This is one piece of equipment and it will enhance the cafe.”

Rod Alexander, chairman of Davidson’s Mains and Silverknowes Association, spoke out against the plans.

He said: “I can’t see how the licensing committee could accept the application with the minimal detail. This was a derelict and embarrassing council cafe before the current owner took over and invested a lot of effort into turning it around.

“It’s completely unreasonable to consider this sort of site should be situated right on his doorstep, right next to the cafe. He has a serous concern.”

Mr Alexander claimed to be speaking on behalf of the cafe owner, Eddie Tait, although “not formally”.

He added: “The council is developing a vision for the foreshore. The council needs to be consistent with what they want. The idea that this event should be situated right on the doorstep of the cafe is completely unreasonable.

“The cafe development has been so positive for Silverknowes. It’s a quiet area used for dog walking and fitness. If this was for another location at Silverknowes, we would have no objection. I speak to the cafe owner all the time. I represent the views of the cafe owner, although not formally.”

After persistently interrupting the proceedings, committee convener Cllr Cathy Fullerton, said: “I’m not having this.”

She added: “There’s only one objection and the parks department have given permission for this to take place. We have heard from our public safety team and there is no problem. It may well complement the cafe owner. I propose we grant this for a year.”

Mr Tait could not be contacted for comment.