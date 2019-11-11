Greggs delivers high street shock

The chain has more than 2,000 outlets throughout the UK. Picture: Contributed

Bosses had previously been concerned that supplies and sales could take a hit from the UK leaving the EU on 31 October, with potential delays to imports. But with an extension agreed, those concerns have now been allayed.

As a result, sales in the six weeks to 9 November were up 12.4 per cent, with like-for-like sales 8.3 per cent higher when new stores are stripped out.

The firm, which has more than 2,000 outlets throughout the UK and has been opening more stores in out-of-town sites, said it now anticipates “2019 full-year profit before tax (excluding exceptional charges) to be higher than our previous expectations”.

