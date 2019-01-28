Group hopes to turn Victoria Primary into vibrant community hub

Residents in Newhaven have united to form an independent group hoping to transform a school building into a community hub.

The iconic Victoria Primary School will be vacated in August 2020 when staff and students move across to a new site in Lindsay Road.

An ambitious group of residents wants to keep the historic building in use by making it the focal point of the whole community.

The Heart of Newhaven has been formed to express the area’s sense of community with the aim of helping those in greatest need of care and wellbeing.

The group plans to acquire the school building via a community asset transfer from the city council. To do this, members must first showcase why the land is needed and what they plan to do with it.

The group wants the centre to be inclusive to all ages from babies to the elderly, featuring a wide range of activities to make the property the focal point of the area.

Activities they would like to be featured include cookery classes, youth clubs, choirs, a library, theatre groups and much more.

The Heart of Newhaven chairperson Rodney Matthews is spearheading the group in the hope of preserving Newhaven’s fishing heritage while promoting its promising future.

The 80-year-old retired minister said: “The heart is a living thing pumping blood around the body. We want this group to be the heart pumping blood back into the community.

“Any bid that is to be successful must be on behalf of the whole community. The council wants to give us first refusal on the building when it becomes available in 2020 and by then we need to showcase what plans we have.

“Newhaven does not have a community centre and we feel that it is something that is missing from the area. We need somewhere for people to meet and for events to take place.”

The Heart of Newhaven was founded following an open meeting in October.

The initiative is being launched at an open meeting at Victoria Primary School at 7pm today to share its vision and drum up more support.

The group will spend the next 18 months bringing its ideas into reality and inquiring about obtaining grants to help renovate and maintain the Newhaven Main Street premises.

Mr Matthews added: “If we can show this is a bustling community in need of a community centre, we can attract a great deal of financial resource. But we have to be proactive and go out and do it ourselves.

“The more support we have the better chance we have of making this work. If you want this to happen you need to put your name to it.

“Newhaven is a tender port and it is important we show tourists what we have to offer. We have the wonderful waterfront up to Cramond – it is a bonus going up to Holyrood!

“It’s all about nurturing the roots of Newhaven and mixing it with what the future is going to hold.

“So far I have seen there is an enormous amount of enthusiasm and lots of ideas which is why I volunteered to be on the group taking this forward.”

For more information on The Heart of Newhaven and to become a member go to www.heartofnewhaven.co.uk.