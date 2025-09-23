Growing concerns for Midlothian teenager, 13, reported missing from Dalkeith
Karris Black, 13, was last was last seen in Dalkeith at around 2.20pm on Monday, September 22. She is described as around 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with long fair hair.
When last seen Karris was wearing a black leather jacket, black hoody, black leggings and white trainers. She has links to the Oxgangs and Craigentinny area and often travels by bus.
Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.
Sergeant Ali Bruce said: "Concerns area growing for Karris’s welfare and we are keen to make sure she is safe and well.
“I would urge anyone who has seen her, or who has any information about where she might be, to contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3839 of 22 September, 2025.