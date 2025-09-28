Growing concerns for missing Edinburgh schoolgirl, 14, who travelled to Glasgow
Aisika Arnautu who is from the Wester Hailes area of the city, was reported missing on Saturday, September 27 .
Enquiries so far have established that she has been in Aberdeen from around Friday, September 19 and subsequently travelled to Glasgow city centre on Saturday, September 27 . She may have been travelling using public transport and enquiries are ongoing to establish her exact movements.
Aisika is described as being white, 5ft 4in tall with long brown hair. It isn’t known what she would be wearing but she is thought to wear large hoop style earrings.
Chief Inspector Ran Macdonald said: “We are concerned for Aisika’s welfare and would urge anyone who may have information to come forward.
“She is thought to have travelled extensively in the past few weeks across Scotland so I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen her or spoken to her to get in touch.
“If you can help, you can call 101 quoting reference 3254 of 27 September, 2025.”