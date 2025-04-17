Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in West Lothian are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a 70-year-old woman last seen yesterday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elizabeth Hamilton was last seen leaving her home in Whitburn at around 4pm on Wednesday, April 16, and is believed to be using a blue Ford Fiesta car, with registration DV67 KCO.

Elizabeth Hamilton was repoted missing fom Whitburn on Wednesday, April 16 | Police Scotland

She is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 4, with short light-brown greying hair. She has a scar on her nose and often wears reading glasses. When last seen, she was wearing a dark blue short puffer jacket, cream jumper and dark jeans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Scott Currie said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Elizabeth’s welfare and ask anyone with any information on her whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2971 of April 16.