Growing concerns for missing West Lothian pensioner last seen in Whitburn
Elizabeth Hamilton was last seen leaving her home in Whitburn at around 4pm on Wednesday, April 16, and is believed to be using a blue Ford Fiesta car, with registration DV67 KCO.
She is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 4, with short light-brown greying hair. She has a scar on her nose and often wears reading glasses. When last seen, she was wearing a dark blue short puffer jacket, cream jumper and dark jeans.
Inspector Scott Currie said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Elizabeth’s welfare and ask anyone with any information on her whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2971 of April 16.
