Growing concerns for missing West Lothian pensioner last seen in Whitburn

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in West Lothian are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a 70-year-old woman last seen yesterday afternoon.

Elizabeth Hamilton was last seen leaving her home in Whitburn at around 4pm on Wednesday, April 16, and is believed to be using a blue Ford Fiesta car, with registration DV67 KCO.

Elizabeth Hamilton was repoted missing fom Whitburn on Wednesday, April 16 Elizabeth Hamilton was repoted missing fom Whitburn on Wednesday, April 16
Elizabeth Hamilton was repoted missing fom Whitburn on Wednesday, April 16 | Police Scotland

She is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 4, with short light-brown greying hair. She has a scar on her nose and often wears reading glasses. When last seen, she was wearing a dark blue short puffer jacket, cream jumper and dark jeans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Scott Currie said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Elizabeth’s welfare and ask anyone with any information on her whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2971 of April 16.

Related topics:West LothianMissing persons

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice