A fire crew was called to Court Street to tackle the blaze at 10:07am.

Images show smoke billowing from a car with firefighters preparing to extinguish the fire along with an ambulance in attendance.

A witness at the scene said it appeared the fire had broken out in the engine and that a man nearby was heard shouting 'it's gonna blow'.

An eyewitness heard one man cry 'it's gonna blow' as a car burst into flames on Haddington's Court Street. Picture: submitted

The witness said: “We were out walking the dog when we saw all the smoke, it was covering the whole street so it was hard to see what was on fire at first.

"A man was shouting that the car might blow up or something and to avoid it. I called 999 in case no one else had. Luckily the fire station is literally just across the road so they were there in seconds. We crossed the road to keep walking and watched them putting it out - there was a crowd at this point.

"It looked like the fire was in the engine - felt sorry for the owner."

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at a car alight in Court Street, Haddington. We got the call at 10.07am and we have an appliance in attendance.”

Fire crews were quickly on the scene to extinguish the blaze.

There any no reports of anyone injured in the incident.

