Haggis pakora recalled over plastic fears

A popular brand of haggis pakora has been recalled by Food Standards Scotland over fears it may contain shreds of polythene.

Mrs Unis Spicy Food Ltd lists Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons as its stockists.

A recall notice was issued by Food Standards Scotland for the Mrs Unis Haggis Pakora produced in Edinburgh.

In a statement the agency said: “Mrs Unis Spicy Food Ltd recalls its Haggis Pakora because the product may contain shreds of polythene, making it unsafe to eat.

“The company has already taken steps to remove this product from the market.

“However, if you have bought the product listed below, do not eat it. Instead return it to where you bought it for a full refund.”

The affected product details are:

Product: Mrs Unis Haggis Pakora

Pack size: 200g

Use by Date: 19 May 2018

No other Mrs Unis Spicy Foods products are known to be affected.