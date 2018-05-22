Hairdresser Lauren cuts a fine dash in Philippines

An Edinburgh hairdresser is proving she is a cut above the rest after being chosen by a global haircare brand to join their charity initiative.

Lauren Scott, 29, who lives and works in the Capital will join five other hairdressers as they travel to the Philippines in August as part of the Shaping Futures team, headed by UK ambassador, Janet Maitland. While there, the volunteers will deliver training for up to 25 young people and adults who are currently living in an SOS Children’s Village. They will be taught how to cut, colour and style hair, after which they will be offered further training or employment opportunities with local salons.

Lauren said: “I have been lucky to have had a wealth of great training throughout my career and I can’t wait to pass my experience and knowledge on to these young people. I want to help them create an amazing future for themselves. I am thrilled to have been selected for this year’s team, after hearing about the initiative at a Schwarzkopf event several years ago.”

Lauren began working for Edinburgh-based salon Austen Thomson Hair on Junction Bridge five years ago, after relocating from Hawick. She has more than 15 years’ experience having originally started as a trainee, and now holds the position of salon director. Lauren added: “Moving to Edinburgh has given me the chance to challenge myself and provided opportunities I’d never have dreamt of before. In 2014 I was given the chance to work at the Athletes Village at the Commonwealth Games and earlier this year I was picked to work backstage at London Fashion Week – both amazing experiences. However, having been chosen to go to the Philippines for Shaping Futures may just top these!

“I am no stranger to foreign travels, with regular solo backpacking trips to South East Asia and Central America. So, the idea of going to a new country to be immersed in a new culture, teaching and learning, only fills me with excitement.”

Shaping Futures has been running since 2009, and this is the first year the UK team will be visiting the Philippines, following many successful years partnering with SOS Children’s Villages in India. Every young person who takes part in Shaping Futures has experienced trauma and poverty but thanks to this initiative they are given the skills to build a new, safe life for themselves.

Speaking of the Austen Thomson Hair salon where she works, Lauren said: “We believe in our team and love to develop and watch them grow into areas that they feel passionate about, seeing them achieve their goals is the real success for us. You could say our core values are to inspire and constantly evolve.”

Go to Lauren’s Just Giving page to make a donation www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/l-scott-shapingfutures