Hamilton Place fire causes travel disruption

A building fire in Stockbridge has resulted in a road closure as firefighters tackle the blaze.

A fire broke out in an outbuilding between Lancers Restaurant on Hamilton Place and a set of public toilets around 6am this morning.

Three fire appliances are believed to be tackling the blaze, which has caused Hamilton Place to be closed and leading to wider traffic and transport issues in Stockbridge.

Lothians Buses’ 36 service is currently affected by the road closure, with a diversion in place via Circus Place, Great King Street and Dundas Street in both directions.

It is not yet known how long Hamilton Place will remain closed for.