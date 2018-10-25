Hannah Dorans’ accused murderer sent message to grieving parents over funeral arrangements

A MAN accused of murdering his ex-fiancée contacted her parents to “help arrange” her funeral, a court heard.

Frazer Neil sent a Facebook message while on bail for the killing of Hannah Dorans.

Miss Dorans’ emotional mum described feeling “numb” when he got in touch.

The evidence was heard at Neil’s trial at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old is accused of raping and murdering Miss Dorans at a flat in Hutchison Road, Chesser, on February 11, 2017.

Jurors were told the couple met while they were both first aid volunteers.

Miss Dorans’ dad Keith said her dream was to have become a paramedic.

The 49-year-old then recalled how his daughter went on to leave the family home in Dalkeith to live with Neil in the Capital.

Mr Dorans said he gradually saw “less and less” of the 21-year-old.

He added: “Near the end we were lucky if we saw her once a month. If Hannah was there, Frazer was there.”

But, in late January 2017, Miss Dorans appeared at her parents’ house one morning.

Her dad said it seemed she had “fallen out” with Neil and had “had enough”.

It was suggested the “final straw” had been a glamping holiday Neil had arranged that she was not happy about.

Mr Dorans said his daughter had “basically got out the house” from Neil.

He claimed she had found out about his apparently “controlling” behaviour including blocking friends on social media.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC asked if Miss Dorans appeared upset.

But her dad replied: “Relief. There was a hint of embarrassment at coming home, but I think she was delighted at being free.”

Mr Prentice also questioned whether Miss Dorans had later “indicated a desire” to get back with Neil.

Mr Dorans said: “100 per cent no.”

The Advocate Depute asked: “How was she during this period?”

“It was like the old Hannah. She was looking forward to life. It was like the Hannah we had before,” Mr Dorans said.

Mr Dorans then recalled the last time he saw his daughter was the day before she was allegedly murdered.

She was working night shift that evening at a private hospital where she was a care assistant.

Mr Dorans later found out from police about her death. The taxi driver went on to learn Neil had been charged with her murder.

Mr Prentice asked the witness did he go on to receive a “notification” on social media.

Mr Dorans then explained: “A few days later a big long message came from Frazer explaining that he wanted to help us arrange Hannah’s funeral.

“They had discussed death and he claimed he knew what she would want.

“This was while he was on bail. Police had told us that he could not get in touch or come near us.”

Miss Dorans mum Moira, 49, also gave evidenc,eoften becoming tearful during her testimony.

Mr Prentice asked what her reaction was when she saw the message.

Mrs Dorans said: “I saw it was from Frazer. I just went numb.”

The prosecutor said: “Did you invite Frazer Neil to contact you?”

She replied: “No.”

Neil denies the accusations.

The trial, before Lady Scott, continues.

