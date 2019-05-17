Harry Potter author JK Rowling ordered to chop trees surrounding 17th century Edinburgh mansion

Have your say

Edinburgh Council bosses wrote to Harry Potter author JK Rowling asking her to lop massive trees surrounding her mansion after claiming they blocked street lights.

The huge Leylandii tower over pavements and roads outside the Harry Potter author's 17th century Edinburgh mansion.

The hedge can be seen to cover the street light. Pic: Google

The 30ft trees screen the multi-millionairess' home from onlookers but require regular trimming and maintenance.

Officials from the City of Edinburgh Council wrote to Miss Rowling asking her to have the trees lopped as a 'matter of urgency'.

They alleged the trees are blocking light from lampposts in a letter sent by officials to Miss Rowling's home last month.

READ MORE: Take a look inside Edinburgh's Harry Potter themed flat - which you can rent from £50 per night

Pic: Google Maps

They said: "It has been observed that foliage overhanging the pathway adjacent to your property is obstructing street lighting columns.

"Please arrange for the foliage to be cut back and maintained to the line of the back of the footway.

"Please action this as a matter of urgency as the foliage is blocking light from these street lighting columns.

"A Statutory notice may be issued in due course if the necessary action has not been taken."

READ MORE: Fancy renting a Harry Potter themed flat in Edinburgh?

Miss Rowling declined to comment on the hedge but a source revealed plans had been underway to carry out the work before any approach was made from the council.

An insider said: "Measures to have the work done were already lined up before the letter was sent.

"The plans include traffic management so everything needed should be in place."

Forms have now been submitted to the council by a firm of tree surgeons asking for permission for the works to be carried out.

The famous writer has to apply for permission as the trees are protected by a Tree Preservation Order and her property is in a conservation area. The works can take several days to complete.

READ MORE: Edinburgh school to be turned into Harry Potter and Game of Thrones fantasy extravaganza

In 2015 locals claimed work on the same hedge sparked traffic headaches when temporary traffic lights were set up.

Workers using cherry-pickers were enlisted to cut the hedge to the required heights.

READ MORE: This month saw Miss Rowling given the position of joint 14th on the list Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated £750m fortune.

Edinburgh City Council has also been contacted for comment.